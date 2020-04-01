Most years, we get snow in April. In Fargo-Moorhead, average April snowfall since 2000 is 4.3 inches. Since 2000, only five Aprils have passed without measurable snow. The most April snow since 2000 was 16.9 inches in 2008, followed closely by 16.7 inches in 2013.

For Grand Forks, average April snowfall since 2000 is 3 inches. There have been just four Aprils since 2000 without measurable snow. The most was 9.4 inches in 2011, followed by 9 inches in 2003.

April also usually brings our first 70-degree day and sometimes our first 80-degree day of the spring, indicating that April snow usually melts away fairly quickly. One notable exception to this was in April of 2013, when snow covered the ground the entire month until it finally melted away April 26.