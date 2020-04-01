April is a month of extremes. The record low temperature for April in Fargo-Moorhead is 13 below set April 1, 1881. The record low daily maximum is 13 degrees set April 7, 1997. The record high for April is 100 degrees set April 21, 1980. The record high daily minimum (overnight low) is 67 degrees set April 23, 1990. The wettest April was in 1886 when 5.49 inches of precipitation fell. The driest was in 1988 when there was just 0.01 inches. The most snow was 17.4 inches in 1904. There have been several Aprils without a flake observed.

April is the windiest month with an average wind speed (day and night) of 12.3 mph. April can bring summer heat as easily as winter cold. The ground can be flooded for as far as you can see or, just as easily, the air can be filled with blowing dust. It is hard to know how to dress or what to expect from April weather except for one thing — it is often windy in April.