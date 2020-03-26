Through Jan. 18, the winter snow total for Fargo-Moorhead was 41.0 inches. That ranked as the ninth most snow for a winter season (out of 135 years) through Jan. 18. Since then, we have added 3.6 inches for a seasonal total of 44.6 inches. Seasonal snow now ranks very near the middle at 47th out of 135 years.

Of course, there is still time to add to the winter snow total as there is usually at least some snow in April and a heavy snowfall is a possibility. However, if our region avoids more significant snow, it will be a truly remarkable turnaround statistically.

Grand Forks had received 51.6 inches of snow through Jan. 18 and has gotten just 7.9 inches since, for an equally stunning statistical flip.