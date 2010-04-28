Starting around the latter part of January, a little over a year ago, the weather across our region suddenly turned very stormy. Snowfall through February and March was excessive, and a dry beginning to the winter led to spring flooding. The weather remained somewhat wet through summer, and then became excessively so in the fall and early winter. But again, around the middle of January, it very nearly stopped snowing. It is as if a precipitation switch had been full on and then was turned off.