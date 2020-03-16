The spring flood outlook continues to look better and better. Following an extremely wet fall, two huge snowstorms left our region buried under a deep snowpack and the early spring flood forecasts suggested alarmingly high probabilities of flood crests close to record levels. But from the middle of January to the middle of March, precipitation has been the third-driest on record in Fargo and driest on record in Grand Forks.

A steady stream of days with slow, minimal melting combined with the lack of significant snow or rain has allowed the wet ground enough time to absorb some of the melting snow. As long as these conditions continue, the spring river crests will be well below any level of concern. The one thing that could change all this would be a sudden change in the weather, particularly a pattern bringing us heavy rain.