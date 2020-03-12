For a little over a week, from February 29 through March 8, the weather was consistently mild. Snow melted every day, giving the false impression that spring weather had arrived. Every afternoon during those nine days, the temperature was above freezing and above average.

Today, it is cold and the forecast looks like it will remain cold for a while. However, this weather is not unusually cold. The average high temperature today is 34 degrees. Record lows this time of year are mainly in the minus 20s. March weather patterns are volatile, so it is difficult to tell if the weather will remain colder than average into April. But one thing is evident, any serious flooding, and certainly the river crests, will not occur until April this year.