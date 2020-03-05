It is a myth that there are always huge blizzards in March. It is not unusual for March and April to pass without any blizzards at all. Of course, it is also true that some of our most severe blizzards in history have happened in March. Across North Dakota, the benchmark for blizzards may well be the monster blizzard of March 3-6, 1966, when one to three feet of snow with winds 50 to 100 mph built drifts 30 feet high.