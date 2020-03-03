In a lab experiment during eighth grade science class, we tracked the temperature of a flask of water over time as we heated the water over a Bunsen burner at a constant rate. The slope of the graph was steady until the temperature reached the boiling point of water, after which the water temperature leveled off at 212 degrees. Where was the heat going as the water boiled away? It was changing the phase of the water from liquid to gas, where it was stored as latent heat.