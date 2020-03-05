On mild days, the snow on top (next to the mild air) melts and drips down into the snow below, which is still cold. This refreezing turns the snowflakes into granules and gradually warms the snowpack. Here and there, in a ditch or on a street, water will run on warm afternoons before refreezing at night. Gradually, over the next week or two, there will be more of this as the snowpack begins to melt in earnest. Eventually, the water will begin to fill the ditches , the coulees, and into the tributaries.

The Red River, itself, will experience nominal rises from local runoff, causing the river to rise a couple of feet, which will begin to break up the ice. The main spring flood will not happen until the tributaries rise significantly, carrying their melt water into the main stem Red. When the Red becomes very high, the mouths of the tributaries back up, causing widespread overland flooding throughout the Red River Valley.