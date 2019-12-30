The chemical compound of water is a bit unusual in that it is at its most dense at a temperature of around 38 degrees, when it is usually in liquid form. This simple fact means that ice floats in water, which actually means a lot for life on Earth.

Imagine if ice on lakes and rivers were to be continuously forming and sinking to the bottom. Many area lakes that are full of life today would freeze solid during winter. Think about it! Ice would form and sink to the bottom, exposing more liquid water which would freeze in the cold air and sink to the bottom. Eventually, area lakes would be frozen solid and rivers would certainly freeze more completely than they do now.

There are other chemicals that are at their most dense when in a liquid state, but none that we deal with on such a regular basis.