Many people have noticed that our snowpack has actually melted very little, despite several sunny days above freezing recently. Melting deep snow is a different endeavor than melting light snow. The key difference is the fact that snow and ice do not melt until their temperature rises above freezing. The temperature inside a deep snow pile is cold; well below freezing. On a warm day, the only snow exposed to warm air is at the surface of the snow. Some of it warms above 32 degrees and melts, but it then trickles down into the cold snowpack where it refreezes.