One of the trickiest elements of spring flood forecasting is the ground's ability to absorb water. Snow melting so far has mostly resulted in the snow settling. There is no way to know how well the ground will absorb melted snow until it actually starts to happen.

We know the fall was excessively wet, especially north of Fargo. That suggests very limited absorption. However, frost depth this winter is very shallow across the southern part of the Red River Basin, suggesting that a slow melt could allow for considerably more absorption.

The frost depth is much deeper in the Grand Forks area and northward, but not nearly as deep as last spring. The rate of the melt and the ground's ability to absorb runoff is always one of the biggest unknowns of the spring flood prediction process. This year is no different from any other year with a substantial winter snowpack.