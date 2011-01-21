Several people have contacted the WDAY weather office lately, noting that the snow piles have settled quite a bit and wondering if the spring flood threat has diminished because of this. Although the lack of much new snow since mid-January may have eased the concern a bit, the settling of the snow on the ground has absolutely nothing to do with the threat of flooding. Freshly fallen snow is about one part ice to ten parts air. Old snow that has been settling is still around two-thirds to three-quarters air. So when it settles, the ice is merely becoming denser.