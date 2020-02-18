When the current temperature is reported for Fargo, that figure is actually the temperature registered by a sensor at Hector International Airport located 2 meters above the ground in a small complex of various weather instruments. It is not the temperature of everything.

One glaring example of small-scale temperature variance is observable on any sunny day in late February and March. Now that the solar angle has increased enough, ice and snow located adjacent to anything not pure white will melt in the sun, even at temperatures as cold as zero degrees.

Snow is white because it is reflecting most of the sun's rays back into space. But when that snow is near a sidewalk or a building or anything not white, it will be heated by solar radiation. The temperature at the sensor may be well below freezing, but non-white objects exposed to the sun, and the air around them, will be considerably warmer.