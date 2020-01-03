This past Thursday, Feb. 13, the National Weather Service issued an updated spring flood outlook. There was very little news in it.

The flood forecasts are still probabilistic at this point, meaning they're all about the likelihood of light, moderate and severe flooding and not a specific prediction. The numbers in the newest outlook are largely unchanged from the last outlook issued in late January. Even though the snow has settled, the water content of the snowpack is essentially unchanged.

However, this recent flood outlook is still using the January 90-day forecast of above average precipitation. February was rather dry, but wet weather is still quite possible before the flood. The next outlook coming at the end of February will reflect an updated long-range weather outlook, and so it's likely to be more informative.