Since the last big snowfall Dec. 28-29, precipitation has been running lighter than average, which has taken some of the gloom-and-doom away from the atmosphere surrounding the spring flood. This is exactly why people need to do their best to remain analytical, not emotional, about our near-annual spring flood watch. Following the big late December storm, the sight of such high snowdrifts created a dark and deepening mood about the spring flood. Even though there was not yet enough water content in the snow for a flood catastrophe, many people just assumed it would keep snowing through January, February, and March.