Cold weather is expected during a Northern Plains winter. In some years, truly extreme cold is fleeting and manageable, but most winters there is enough cold weather for it to become tiresome. Since Fargo-Moorhead records began in 1881, the longest and most difficult cold spell was in January and February of 1936. Here in Fargo Moorhead, there were 44 consecutive days in which the daily low temperature was 0 degrees or colder. During this run, there were 23 daily lows of -20 degrees or lower, and eight daily lows -30 or lower.