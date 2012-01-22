Temperatures in the 50s in the Red River Valley during February are rare, but not unknown. Such weather invariably occurs when there is very little snow cover. There have only been three times since records began in 1881 that Fargo Moorhead has had more than two February days in the 50s. This happened most recently in 2017. On February 17, the temperature hit 53 degrees. Two days later, it was 56 degrees. The following day, for good measure, it was 54. Back in 1905, there were also three days in the 50s.