One year ago today, it had been cold for a couple of weeks and the high temperature Jan. 28 was 6 degrees. That night, the weather turned a nasty and memorable combination of very cold as well as windy. The temperature fell slowly into the -20s by the afternoon of Jan. 29, with an average wind speed of 19 mph and a peak gust of 41 mph. Wind chill values reached 56 below. The actual air temperature reached -28 degrees by midnight and, with a diminished wind, a low of -33 on the morning of Jan. 30.