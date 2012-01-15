An average snowfall contains about one part water to nine parts air. This is due to the crystalline shape of snowflakes. Snow that has been shoveled or snowblown is a bit more dense, but is still more air than ice. Over time, snow tends to settle under its own weight. Melting and wind can contribute to the settling. This is why the drifts and piles of snow, including those on the roof of your house, are not quite as tall as they were a week ago.