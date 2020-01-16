How many times in a winter season should we expect temperatures as cold as -20 degrees? Not as many as in the past. During the terribly cold 1880s, the average number of -20 degree nights was around 20 per year. The record is 39 during the winter of 1886-87. By the early 1900s, the average had dropped to around nine per year, where it remained until our climate began to warm in the 1980s. By the 1990s, the average had dropped to around five per year, and the running average is presently around four.