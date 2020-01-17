When I was a grade school kid and living in Alabama, we learned that when the weather turned really cold, it was “too cold to snow.” I have heard that same misnomer since I’ve lived here in the north, too. I have noticed that the cutoff for weather “too cold to snow” appears to have a lower standard here in the north. Although it is true that cold air tends to also be dry air, there remains a fundamental flaw in the concept of “too cold to snow.”