It might come as a bit of a surprise that this winter, so far, has been running close to the average temperature overall. The average daily mean temperature in November was about one degree cooler than average. The month of December finished almost exactly average. January, so far, is running about three degrees warmer than average. Of course, the average daily mean represents an accrual of days, some warmer than average and some colder.
The coldest periods, relative to average, were during the first half of November and the middle part of December. The warmest periods, relative to average, were just before Thanksgiving and from around Christmas through the first week of January. The three largest snows were 4.5 inches Oct. 10-11, 9.3 inches Nov. 30-Dec. 1, and 12.3 inches Dec. 28-29.