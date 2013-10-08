Today and over the next few weeks, WDAY's Weather Wednesday piece will be dealing with the topic of climate change. This is a scientific topic that has become terribly politicized since the late 1980s. This has had the effect of dividing most beliefs and opinions about climate change along political party lines. Our pieces will avoid the politics, propaganda and ideology, instead focusing on facts as they exist and theories supported by the best scientific evidence.
The purpose of this series is to look at measurable changes in our local climate and their many causes, both natural and human, as well as what the preponderance of evidence says about the future. WDAY's Weather Wednesday airs every Wednesday during FirstNews and again on the news at 9 and 10 p.m. on WDAY.