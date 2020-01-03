A supernova is what happens when a very large star known as a red giant, many times more massive than our sun, runs out of its nuclear fuel and suddenly cools down, causing it to collapse onto itself and explode. When a red giant star in our Milky Way Galaxy goes supernova, it creates, for a few months, a light brighter than anything in the night sky other than the moon. This has happened three times in the last 1000 years, in 1604, 1054, and 1006. The last two helped advance the cause of science by proving that the stars in the sky were not "fixed."