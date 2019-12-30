Reports of 8 -12 inches of back-breaking heavy snow fell over the weekend from Saturday into Monday morning over this portion of Central Minnesota.

Area residents could be seen shoveling, blowing, sledding and snow people making in the wet mess throughout Sunday afternoon.

It appears the Wadena area got a small break compared to surrounding communities as the National Weather Service reports show amounts of 6-8 inches here. Meanwhile, areas to the north, west and southwest received 12 - 18 inches of snow. Detroit Lakes being on the edge of that band of heavier snowfall.

Reports came in from around the region including Shadow-Bryan Avery who shared a report of 8 inches of snow in Deer Creek; Duane Sibert measured 10 inches near Wrightstown; Beck Mullen said 8 inches came west of Menahga; and Sheila Helland estimated about 12 inches came down in Bluegrass. Still another report came in from the region showing totals reached two and a third beer cans deep.

The wet snow caused other headaches including shutting down the Christmas in Wadena light display, which was scheduled to continue showing through Jan. 1. Light display operator GP Anderson shared that the wet snow was causing the display to malfunction. He reported Sunday that there would be no show until further notice. He was also struggling with the wet snow last week before this latest accumulation.

Much of the snow stopped by Monday morning, but the area remained in a winter weather advisory until New Year's Eve. Blowing snow caused drifting across many roadways as travelers sought to return to work.

Many enjoyed the snow including one Round Lake resident who captured video of boys sledding off the roof. Carsen Zeise, 11 and Tegan Zeise, 9, took turns sliding off the roof -- after shoveling it off, of course.

Others seemed to have had enough with the white stuff and it appears there may be some reprieve from it for now. Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be cooler, cloudy with little chance of more snow, according to the National Weather Service.