The lowest temperature on record in Fargo-Moorhead is -48 degrees, set in January of 1887. The warmest temperature recorded in Fargo Moorhead was 114 degrees set in July of 1936. This is a range of 162 degrees. The range in Grand Forks is from a maximum of 109 to -43 for a difference of 152 degrees. Official records in Grand Forks do not include the 1880s when many winters were extremely cold in our region. Langdon has recorded temperatures of 112 to -51 degrees which is a one degree greater range than Fargo-Moorhead. These are some of the largest temperature extremes in the lower 48 states.