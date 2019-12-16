An area north of Devils Lake had more than 30 inches of snow in the early October snowstorm. For the Fargo area and the Red River Valley, it was just a few inches, but an early start to the snow season nonetheless. So far this winter, the total snowfall officially measured for Fargo Moorhead is 20.1 inches. The average snowfall to date since 1885 is about 8.5". About half of our snow so far this winter, 9.3 inches, came from a snowstorm straddling the last day of November and the first day of December. This is the 19th most snow in a winter to date since the beginning of the snow record in 1885. The most snow this early in the winter was in 1896 when 42.3 inches had already been measured.