The European Space Agency is scheduled to launch a satellite Tuesday called CHEOPS (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite). It will be placed into an orbit that will keep the device on Earth's night side, where its mission will be to continuously study planets in other solar systems knows as exoplanets, of which around 4,000 have been discovered over the past couple of decades.

The mission will be to observe the light from the parent stars as these exoplanets pass by. Scientists will use the observations of light during these transits to make determinations about the size and mass of these planets as well as about the makeup of their atmospheres; the mission is an attempt to learn more about how the universe works, and specifically to look for evidence of life on planets not named Earth.