This cold snap has proven to be an unpopular one. This cold weather has come rather early in the winter season and on the heels of a very cold finish to last winter, causing many people to use social media platforms to offer their grumblings to anyone on the web who will notice. The grumblings are fine; commiserating is surely one method of dealing with unpleasantly cold weather. Others don't seem to mind.

One thread of discussion has been a fear that the early start to cold weather might mean we are in for another hard winter. This is certainly possible. However, the switch from a relatively mild winter pattern to a bitterly cold one does not always come with a lot of advance notice. Many may recall that last winter brought us a fairly mild December and a significant thaw in January before the cold and snowy onslaught commenced.