Some people love snow. Perhaps they enjoy winter sports or maybe they just think it's pretty.

Other people do not love snow. Perhaps they dislike the extra work it makes them to do, or maybe they just dislike cold weather, of which snow is a constant reminder. Either way, it's a matter of personal taste and not particularly important.

However, there is another another state of mind regarding snow. People with chionophobia have an irrational fear of snow, usually associated with a fear of being buried in deep snow and suffocating or of being stranded in snow somewhere too far away to be rescued.

Like all phobias, people with chionophobia often pay undue attention to any and all weather reports and are prone to panic attacks or feelings of doom upon learning about a forecast of snow. The term is derived from the Greek words chion and phobos, meaning “snow” and “fear,” respectively.