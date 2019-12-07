To most people, the term "Arctic air" is a reference to very cold wintertime air from up north. When the forecast calls for Arctic air, most people immediately have a sense of what to expect. The general expectation is for weather that is consistently near or below zero degrees Fahrenheit. By definition, Arctic air is air which has come to us directly from the Arctic, that area around approximately 66.5 degrees north latitude, or about 1300 miles north of the Fargo-Grand Forks area.

At this latitude, there is no sunrise on the Winter Solstice and barely any daylight for most of the winter. With so little sunlight, it gets very cold. When air from the Arctic is driven south, it is usually warmed somewhat by the presence of sunlight at our latitude. Two things determine how cold our weather gets in Arctic air: the temperature of the air at its source and how much it is warmed before it gets to us.