During the season club volunteers responded to eight severe weather activations. The average is seven to 10. A total of 38 Ham radio operator slots were filled for a total of 48 hours of service.

As part of using communication skills, radios and repeaters, several club members are trained as Skywarn Weather Spotters by the National Weather Service. They provide on the ground weather spotting for the areas of Wadena County, northern Todd County, and eastern Otter Tail County. Club members living across the area provide real time information on storms that is relayed to the National Weather Service Offices of Grand Forks and Twin Cities.

Skywarn Weather Spotter activations are done with all volunteer time by WAARC ham radio operators in order to provide public safety.

WAARC is a non-profit, all volunteer organization of licensed amateur radio operators. Anyone interested in ham radio can contact WAARC at Wadenaham.org.