Melting snow created an outpouring of water into an alleyway in Wadena last week, in front of one of many Murals of Minnesota. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

With temperatures rising, the snow is melting, leaving behind some artistic ice sculptures around Wadena. The Wadena area lucked out with observed snowfall of anywhere between 5-8 inches on March 9. Meanwhile Detroit Lakes had observed snowfall of 12-18 inches, during the March 9 snow event, according to the National Weather Service.