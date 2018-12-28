Winter hits hard after a mild December

The National Weather Service reported 13 inches of snow fell over the course of two days in and around Wadena.

With the exception of avid snowmobilers, most citizens in Wadena enjoyed the fact they didn't have to wade through snow to reach their mailbox or garbage can for much of December. The start to the winter season was rather mild with just a covering present for Christmas day. That Christmas snow was only a foreshadowing of the blizzard that would slam central Minnesota over the course of two days.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 27, people woke up to less then friendly road conditions. As the day went on things only got worse. Area businesses shut down, events were cancelled, and people were advised against travel as the storm ramped up.

The following day the area was fully covered in a blanket of snow. Temperatures had steadily dropped giving the snow a base of ice making it difficult to move and shovel. The cold and wind, gusting over 30 miles per hour only exacerbated the situation, bringing a swift end to post-Christmas cheer.

Other areas around Wadena saw significant snowfall totals as well. New York Mills and Battle Lake both reported 12 inches.

What's to come

Temperatures were set to drop for Saturday with a high near 11 degrees and a wind-chill value as low as 25 below. For Sunday temperatures are expected to rebound to about 30 degrees.

Plan to dress warm if traveling on New Year's Day as the high is not expected to reach above zero.