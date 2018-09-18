Barreling into fall

The crowds came out for one last blast of summer with temperatures reaching 90 degrees in Wadena and winds gusting up to 36 miles per hour, according to the weather station at the Wadena Municipal Airport.

By 6 a.m. Monday, temperatures had dropped 42 degrees to 48 degrees. Temperatures remained in the 50s throughout most of Monday thanks to a jet stream of cool air pushing out the heat.

The heat wave on Sunday tied the previous record in Grand Forks at 92 degrees previously set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.