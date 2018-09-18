Search
    Barreling into fall

    By mjohnson on Sep 18, 2018 at 8:39 a.m.
    Joey Price drives a lawn tractor pulling a few kids at the St. Ann's Family Festival in Wadena Sunday. The annual event brought out families to enjoy games and prizes on a surprisingly windy and hot afternoon. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    Eager to get another ring to fall in place, Zander lines up his throw Sunday at St. Ann's Catholic Church Family Festival. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    Families were invited out to enjoy food, fun, games and prizes Sunday, Sept. 16, during the annual St. Ann's Catholic Church Family Festival.

    The crowds came out for one last blast of summer with temperatures reaching 90 degrees in Wadena and winds gusting up to 36 miles per hour, according to the weather station at the Wadena Municipal Airport.

    By 6 a.m. Monday, temperatures had dropped 42 degrees to 48 degrees. Temperatures remained in the 50s throughout most of Monday thanks to a jet stream of cool air pushing out the heat.

    The heat wave on Sunday tied the previous record in Grand Forks at 92 degrees previously set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

