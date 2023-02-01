6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WPJ takes third in advertising excellence at state newspaper competition

House ad for Valentine's Day also earns third-place award.

IMG_0471.jpg
From the left: Tris Anderson, Vicki Gerdes, Michael Achterling and Devlyn Brooks, representing the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, smile with their awards near the stage of the 156th Minnesota Newspaper Association awards in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on Jan. 26, 2023.
Contributed / Nichole Seitz
News Staff
By News Staff
February 01, 2023 06:00 AM
WADENA — The Wadena Pioneer Journal collected two awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Jan. 26. In the competitive field of weekly newspapers with between 1,500-3,000 subscribers, the newspaper collected two third-place awards, both in advertising.

Britanie Rentz teamed up with Robin Stalley, Julie Lake and Kristy Helbrecht to earn third in the Advertising Excellence category. The judge's comment noted how the advertising crew did a “great job” utilizing “white space and design.”

Rentz worked with Rachel Poser to collect the newspaper's second award for a self-promotion or house ad. The work that stood out against competitors was for a Valentine Pet Match advertisement. The judge commented on how the bright advertisement grabbed the attention of the person viewing the advertisement.

"The MNA Better Newspaper Contest is a way to measure the work of our team in relation to other newspaper professionals across Minnesota," said Devlyn Brooks, Wadena Pioneer Journal publisher/advertising director. "While our team's dedication to community journalism isn't inspired by awards, these awards are well-deserved recognition of our people's professional growth each year. This is an exceptional team of journalists and sales professionals who are committed to telling our communities' stories. That means that our readers and clients are the true winners."

