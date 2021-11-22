Road projects totaling over $3.4 million will be part of the 2022 road construction season in Wadena County.

Here's where residents can expect some detours and improved roadways next year:

$400,000 : A mill and overlay project on CSAH 3 and CSAH 55, both near Staples are joint roads with Todd County. These projects will be administered by Todd County with Wadena County being responsible for funding their share of the project. Engineer’s estimate is $250,000 and $150,000 respectively.

: A mill and overlay project on CSAH 3 and CSAH 55, both near Staples are joint roads with Todd County. These projects will be administered by Todd County with Wadena County being responsible for funding their share of the project. Engineer’s estimate is $250,000 and $150,000 respectively. $890,000: A bituminous reclamation and overlay project on CSAH 30 north of Staples will be a joint project with Cass County with the project being administered by Cass County. Wadena County will be responsible for funding their share of the project. The engineer’s estimate is $890,000.

These projects were on the five year plan that was presented to the board in June. Design and state aid approval is currently taking place and construction will be set for the summer of 2022. Award will be given by Cass and Todd County with Wadena County being fiscally responsible for their portions of the projects.

Additional projects within the county planned to come forward for award this year are CSAH 2, CSAH 23 & CSAH 51, CSAH 50, County Road 103 and Leaf River Township Bridge Project. All 2022 projects are focused in the southern half of the county including work near Wadena, Verndale, Aldrich and Staples.

SEE THE MAP HERE: https://www.scribd.com/document/541597809/Wadena-County-Road-Projects

The CSAH 2 project is focused between CSAH 26 and 30.

CSAH 3 work travels through Staples from CSAH 30 to Cass County.

CSAH 4 work is between CSAH 23 and 26.

CSAH 55 work is between Todd County and CSAH 2.

CSAH 30 includes work from the Crow Wing River to 279th Ave.

County Road 103 work is between Todd County and Hwy 71.

ADA improvements are scheduled in Verndale.

These projects include multiple funding sources including:

Joint Projects – $1,290,000 from CSAH regular

CSAH 2 – $690,680 from federal funds and $172,670 from CSAH regular.

CSAH 23&51 - $244,144 – from CSAH Municipal

CSAH 50 - $150,000 – from CSAH Municipal

CR 103 - $750,000 – from Local Option Sales Tax

Leaf River Township Bridge - $120,000 – from Town Bridge and $20,000 – from Leaf River Township

In other actions, the board:

Opened a fee hearing to the public with no public comment heard. The fee hearing is an opportunity for people to talk about proposed fee changes.

Approved a quote from Central Lakes Restaurant Supply, $11,638.78, to purchase items towards remodeling the Wadena County jail kitchen. This topic came up in a building committee meeting, where it was expressed that the kitchen is out of date with pressed board cupboards and other non-long lasting, permeable surfaces. The last health inspection detailed that it needs to look more modern. There is no dishwasher currently.

County auditor/treasurer Heather Olson explained that because this is congregate living, they can make use of ARP funds to pay for this.

Commissioner Bill Stearns explained that this is just the cost of materials, not installation. Sheriff Mike Carr said he wanted approval on these items because the materials could take six months to get. They understood that there would be additional costs related to plumbing, flooring, paint and finishing touches.

Approved a variance for the Mid Summer Music Fest in Menahga to expand the event from three days to up to five days. The music fest is set on a farm field outside Menahga and has a lineup set for July 21-23, 2022. Sheriff Carr shared that the event went well last year, with a safety plan in place and officers were able to tour the site.



Heard from Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau about his desire to have more regular strategic planning work sessions. He suggested such meetings would be board meetings. He noted the desire to have some meetings in Wadena and others in the northern part of the conuty.

Kreklau also brought up his desire to see unbudgeted purchases of more than $8,000 go before the board twice. First as informational, then for a decision. This would give the commission more time to consider the purchases. This suggestion was met with some agreement and concerns over timing. Commissioner Mike Weyer agreed that having more time to make purchase decisions was a good idea. Based on further discussion is was agreed that the board would like to develop a policy on how to handle unbudgeted expenses.

Heard from Commissioner Mike Weyer about his recent visit to the county fair board meeting, where two board members resigned, Beth and Dennis Lindner, citing full plates at this time. With Beth serving as the treasurer, Commissioner Kreklau saw this as a good time for the board to look into hiring an accountant to handle their finances. There was some concern about giving the fair board funding without consistent financials being kept. While the fair had about $53,000 in their account, Weyer reported that they lost $22,000 following a year of many major events.

Heard that a better route was found to get sewer and water to the beer garden building in the fairgrounds saving the county about $8,000.

Approved by consent: