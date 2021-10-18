Highway 87, between Frazee and Menahga, reopened to traffic Thursday, Oct. 14. The roadway has been closed since early May for construction.

Although the detour is being removed, motorists will continue to see crews out finishing various elements of the project, including paving near County Road 31, which was delayed this week due to weather. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges drivers to travel with caution throughout the area, obey any traffic control, and watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.