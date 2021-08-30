ST. PAUL — There have been more deaths on Minnesota roads than days in the year so far in 2021.

State safety officials said Monday, Aug. 30, that a total of 303 traffic deaths have occurred in Minnesota since January compared to 240 at this time last year. The last time Minnesota logged 300 traffic deaths by this time of the year was in 2007, they said.

Seventy-four percent of the people killed in traffic this year were men, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety news release. More than 100 of the deaths involved speeding and 74 involved alcohol.

For so many people to die before Labor Day is "unacceptable," DPS Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said in a statement.

"It's not a homework assignment, you don't get a do-over. We all need to drive smart to keep our family, friends and neighbors alive," he said.