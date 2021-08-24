Overnight lane closures and delays were in place on Hwy 71 in downtown Wadena this week as crews resurfaced the area from Aldrich Avenue SW to Franklin Avenue SE.

Crews were expected to work nightly between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 26.

In this operation, MnDOT micro-surfaced the pavement, which is intended to renew the road surface, seal minor cracks and other irregularities, such as pavement wheel ruts. Micro-surfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, well-graded crushed mineral aggregate, mineral filler, water and other additives, according to MnDOT.

This work is just to hold the roadway over for a major overhaul still planned for 2025. This same section of roadway is currently scheduled for a mill and overlay in four years, though there’s a possibility that date could be pushed out as it does depend on funding, according MnDOT. In mill and overlay resurfacing, a two- to three-inch layer of asphalt is removed, known as milling, and a new layer of asphalt is then used to replace it.

