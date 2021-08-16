Motorists can expect overnight lane closures and delays, as crews resurface Highway 71 from Aldrich Avenue SW to Franklin Avenue SE in Wadena Aug. 23–26, according to a MnDOT news release.

On the first night, crews will work between midnight and 10:30 a.m., then nightly between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 26. Good weather is necessary to complete this work.

Motorists will encounter stops and alternate one-way traffic with flaggers. The work will be done in segments, so expect the work area to change and move. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers, especially at night when sight distances lessen.

MnDOT will micro-surface the pavement, which will renew the road surface, seal minor cracks and other irregularities, such as pavement wheel ruts. When complete, motorists will notice a smoother ride. Micro-surfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, well-graded crushed mineral aggregate, mineral filler, water and other additives, according to MnDOT.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.