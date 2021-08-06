Plans for a project to improve the safety of the Highway 10 and Otter Tail County Road 60 intersection are being made. The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently announced they will building a "reduced conflict intersection" in 2024.

Prior to starting this project, MnDOT is searching for community feedback on different design options. The survey is available until Tuesday, Aug. 10. The link to it can be found on the project's page.

Both designs will have sidewalks installed for pedestrians. Images depicting the different designs can also be found on the project's page. The differences between the two plans are as follows:

Option One: Median U-turn

The center median would be closed, eliminated left-turn movements. Drivers would turn right and take a U-turn further down the road.

Option Two: Restricted crossing U-Turn

The design will be the same as option one, but the center median will remain open for Highway 10 traffic to turn left onto County Road 60.