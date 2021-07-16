Motorists can expect periodic lane closures and delays as crews resurface Highway 71 from Elm Avenue in Wadena to the Redeye River in Sebeka in Wadena County starting Monday, July 19.

Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and use of a pilot car in the 14 mile stretch of roadway. Work will occur sunrise to sunset on good weather days until late July.

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

When complete, the project will result in a smoother road surface and reduce overall maintenance costs.

For current scheduled work, call 5-1-1 or log onto 511mn.org.