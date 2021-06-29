After a great start and a horrible collapse, the Grace Connection Church between New York Mills and Wadena has restarted construction.

Grace Connection, with the help of volunteer builders, began construction of their new church building this spring. The church announced on Facebook June 20 that a portion of the building had collapsed. Thankfully no one was injured. The structure failure required a large effort to cleanup the damaged wood walls and trusses. That began on June 23. The remains of that collapsed portion were in a huge pile to the east of the building Monday, June 28.

A sign was erected at the site indicating that the wood was not for sale. The location is between New York Mills and Bluffton, just off U.S. Highway 10.

The church body continues to meet at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center Sundays at 9:30 a.m.