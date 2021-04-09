A resurfacing project on Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker-Wadena county line is on the Minnesota Department of Transportation highway construction agenda for this summer.

The Highway 87 project includes 26 miles of resurfacing, widening shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen, and replacing bridge/box culverts east of Frazee.

It’s among more than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, accordingto the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”

Minnesotans can also find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.