The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, to learn more about the upcoming construction work on Highway 87 between Frazee and Menahga. A formal presentation by MnDOT will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by time for questions.

The reconstruction project on Highway 87 is scheduled to begin in early May. The work will take place between North River Drive in Frazee and the Wadena/Becker County line, west of Menahga. Highway 87 will be closed until October, and the detour will follow County Road 29, Highway 34 and Highway 71, according to a MnDOT news release.

To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on April 13, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/frazee. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187 872 7020. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions or comments online.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.