Residents and motorists who travel along Highway 71 near Hewitt and Bertha, in Todd County, may see smoke from a prescribed fire Thursday, April 1.

Traffic should not be affected, and all roadways will remain open, according to a news release from MnDOT. When approaching a prescribed fire in progress, treat the area as a work zone. There will be workers on the roadside, so concentrate on driving and follow any temporary traffic instructions. There is no need to report fires that are attended by a burn crew or when “Controlled Burn Ahead” signs are placed beside the road.

Prescribed fires are controlled by trained crews and conducted within MnDOT property at optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness. MnDOT performs prescribed burns of grassland vegetation along many roadsides and on state owned properties, which provides for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff, and treats stormwater runoff, according to the MnDOT news release. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and forbs that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road.

Work is weather permitting and will be rescheduled in early-April if necessary.

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday

With extreme fire risk conditions expected across northwest Minnesota, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, April 1, in the following counties:

Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 10 p.m. on Thursday.