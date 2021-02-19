The city of Verndale was recently awarded funding to help with planning for improved Safe Routes to Schools.

Verndale City Clerk Melissa Current and engineer Cliff Allen with Moore Engineering both noted that discussions about the need for Safe Routes to Schools have focused heavily on the risk for those attempting to cross Hwy 10 in Verndale from the north side of town to the school, on the south side of the highway.

In order for some type of infrastructure, such as pedestrian crossing lights, to receive funding, a plan in hand is one of the important steps, Allen explained. Planning assistance grants provide communities with the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies, and identify solutions that fit the local need, according to a MnDOT news release. More information on the planning process and type of assistance available through this grant is available in the Planning Assistance Guide.

In all, 19 schools and communities in Minnesota will benefit from nearly $350,000 in planning assistance and “Boost” grants to help support or start Safe Routes to School programs, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this week.

SRTS is an international program to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion around schools, increase physical activity and improve health by making it easier for students to walk and bicycle to school and in daily life.

MnDOT announced the availability of this funding in October 2020. Grants in this solicitation are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars. Historically, nearly 70 percent of these funds have supported work within greater Minnesota communities.

More information about SRTS is available at www.mndot.gov/saferoutes or the SRTS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MinnesotaSafeRoutestoSchool/.



The following entities were awarded in this fund cycle:

Safe Routes to School 2021 Boost Implementation Grants:

West Central Initiative

Red Lake School District

Minneapolis Public Schools

City of Tyler

Richfield Public Schools

Seward Montessori School

South Saint Paul Public Schools

Safe Routes to School 2021 Planning Assistance Grants:

Underwood Public School

City of Verndale

City of Shorewood

Adrian Public Schools

City of Littlefork

City of Paynesville

Hancock Public School

Rochester Public Schools

Oshki Ogimaag Charter School/Cook County SRTS

City of Chisholm

Safe Routes to School 2021 Demonstration Project Technical Assistance Awards: