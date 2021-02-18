The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. for the 2024 reconstruction project on Highway 108 in Henning. There will be a formal presentation followed by time for questions.

In addition to the open house, an online survey is available as of Feb. 16. The link will be located on the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/henning. The survey will close March 12.

The reconstruction project on Highway 108 in Henning is currently scheduled for construction in 2024, and will address pavement concerns, pedestrian accessibility requirements and city utility improvements, according to a MnDOT news release.

MnDOT and Otter Tail County are in discussions of turning back Highway 108 to Otter Tail County. Due to timing, though, MnDOT continues to move forward with the project design as scheduled. If a turn back decision is made MnDOT will hand over all data gathered to the county, according to the release.

To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on Feb. 24, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/henning. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187 323 1925.

For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions or comments online via the survey.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation such as braille or large print documents, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible. Please contact Miller no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.